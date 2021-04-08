Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ben Carson on Michael Brown, Black Lives Matter

GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson is surging in the polls. The neurosurgeon visited Ferguson, Missouri, and talked to CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett about the death of Michael Brown and the Black Lives Matter movement.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.