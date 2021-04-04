Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bee thieves thrive as bee colonies collapse

In some parts of the country there is still a critical shortage of bees, so renting bee colonies to farmers is a big business. John Blackstone reports how bee thieves are like modern-day cattle rustlers.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.