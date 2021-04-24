Live

Watch CBSN Live

Battle for Mosul stalls

ISIS militants have shot and hanged dozens of civilians this week in the streets of Mosul. The U.S.-backed assault to free the city is stalled for now as Iraqi troops and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters lock down their gains and regroup.
