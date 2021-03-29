Live

Baby can't control his excitement for "Frozen"

Nick Dietz compiles some of the week's best viral videos, including a tiger leaping for its meal, destroying a giant gummy bear and a Gaston pushup contest. Plus, a baby that really likes "Frozen." To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
