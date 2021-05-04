Live

Watch CBSN Live

Austin police pulls Ford Explorers off the road

The police department in Austin, Texas, pulled its entire fleet of Ford Explorer SUVs off the road on Saturday amid growing concerns that exhaust fumes are leaking into the vehicles and making people sick. Kris Van Cleave has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.