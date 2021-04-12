Attempted cop killer charged in Philadelphia

Live

The ISIS-inspired gunman who ambushed a Philadelphia police officer at point-blank range appeared in court Saturday to face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault of a law enforcement officer. Jericka Duncan reports.
