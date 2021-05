At least 330,000 evacuated as wildfires spread Six major wildfires are burning out of control Thursday night in Southern California. The first death has been reported. The burned body of a woman was found next to her car in Ventura County. The fires have now burned more than 116,000 acres. More than 100 homes have been destroyed or damaged, and at least 330,000 people have been evacuated. Jeff Glor reports.