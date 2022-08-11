CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Gas prices drop below $4 a gallon for first time since early March
Supporters and GOP lawmakers rally behind Trump amid FBI search
Model Courtney Clenney arrested on murder charge in Hawaii
"I feel it when I'm out and about": Dems energized by recent wins
Walgreens contributed to San Francisco opioid crisis, judge rules
L.A. sheriff's deputy charged with over 30 counts of sex crimes with kids
Trump says he took the Fifth in New York fraud investigation
Lawyer says cops, firefighters shared Kobe Bryant crash photos "for a laugh"
Watchdog says DHS lawyers delaying Secret Service Jan. 6 text probe
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Asylum seekers arrive in NYC, D.C. from Texas
Migrants arrived in New York City and Washington, D.C. on Wednesday after being sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The mayors of those cities are calling the move inhumane as they both ask the federal government for help. Nancy Chen reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On