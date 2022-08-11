Watch CBS News

Asylum seekers arrive in NYC, D.C. from Texas

Migrants arrived in New York City and Washington, D.C. on Wednesday after being sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The mayors of those cities are calling the move inhumane as they both ask the federal government for help. Nancy Chen reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.