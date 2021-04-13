Astronomer explains evidence behind ninth planet Scientists have discovered a possible new planet in our solar system for the first time in 170 years. Evidence of this ninth planet was found on the far edge of the system. Astronomers at the California Institute of Technology have not directly seen it yet, but they think it is up to 10 times bigger than Earth and 20 times farther away than Neptune. Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer and director of the Fels Planetarium at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the math and evidence behind the planet.