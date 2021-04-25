Live

Watch CBSN Live

Arctic temperatures far higher than normal

Temperatures in the Arctic are much higher than normal right now -- near the melting point. Jeff Berardelli, meteorologist for WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida, spoke to CBSN about what this means for the climate and people in other regions.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.