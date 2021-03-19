Live

Watch CBSN Live

April 13: McCain, Blackburn, Cummings

The latest on the crisis in Ukraine and Obamacare, and a reflection on the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Civil Rights Act, wit Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Reps. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Elijah Cummings, D-Md.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.