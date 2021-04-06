Live

Anti-austerity protests break out in Greece

Two days after Greek officials agreed to a bailout with eurozone creditors, riots broke out in the streets protesting austerity requirements. Radio reporter Nick Barnetts discussed the unrest with CBSN.
