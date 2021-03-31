Anderson Cooper: Bob Simon was a "warrior-poet"

Sign Up For Newsletters

N.Y. opens up COVID vaccine to all adults starting April 6

Why questions still linger on the origin of the coronavirus

Fauci warns against potential new COVID-19 surge as cases remain high

90% of all U.S. adults eligible for COVID vaccine by April 19

Social Security recipients to get their stimulus checks on April 7

Biden's infrastructure plan estimated to cost $2 trillion over 8 years

Biden's dog Major involved in second nipping incident

175 patients of former OBGYN have joined lawsuit against Columbia University, attorney says

Inside a Border Patrol migrant holding facility at 16 times its capacity

Firefighter testifies she was "desperate" to help George Floyd

"60 Minutes" colleague Anderson Cooper shares memories of the late broadcasting legend on CBSN.

