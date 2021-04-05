Live

Amy Schumer speaks her mind

Standup comic-writer-actress Amy Schumer will tell you exactly what's on her mind, even when those words have four letters. Mo Rocca interviews the star of Comedy Central's "Inside Amy Schumer" and the film, "Trainwreck."
