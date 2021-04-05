Live

Watch CBSN Live

American bison make a comeback in the Midwest

In an effort to bring the prairie back to the "Land of Lincoln," American bison are being brought in to graze on land they haven't been on in more than 200 years. CBS News correspondent Dean Reynolds reports.
