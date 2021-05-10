Live

Almanac: The DeLorean

On January 21, 1981, the first DeLorean DMC-12, with its striking gull-wing doors, rolled off the production line. It would be one of only 9,000 made. But how many others cars got to travel back in time? Jane Pauley reports.
