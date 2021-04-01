Almanac: Remembering Harold Lloyd

Live

March 8th, 1971, was the final fade-out for one of Hollywood's earliest comic stars. During the silent era, Harold Lloyd proved himself a master of the well-timed (and sometimes death-defying) stunt. Charles Osgood reports.
