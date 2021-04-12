Live

Almanac: Mack Sennett

Silent film pioneer Mack Sennett, born 136 years ago today, specialized in slapstick comedies, building a studio that launched the careers of such stars as Charlie Chaplin, and creating the bumbling Keystone Kops. Charles Osgood reports.
