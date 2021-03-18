Live

Watch CBSN Live

Almanac: Adopt-a-Highway signs

On March 9,1985, the first road sign was erected announcing a Texas civic group's commitment to clean up litter along the roadside. The signs were quickly adopted by other states around the country, though not without controversy. Lee Cowan reports.
