Alleged Trump campaign hack seems to be Iranian "replication of 2016 Russian playbook," says Krebs Cybersecurity expert and CBS News contributor Chris Krebs and intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis joined "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" to discuss the alleged hacking of the Trump campaign, as some media organizations reported receiving what appeared to be sensitive internal campaign documents. The campaign blamed Iran, and it's calling on reporters not to publish anything received as a result of the hacking. Krebs said that the apparent hack seems to be a "replication of the 2016 Russian playbook," when the Democratic National Committee was infiltrated by Russian actors.