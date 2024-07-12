Alec Baldwin trial temporarily put on hold over evidence dispute A judge put Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial temporarily on hold over claims from the actor's lawyers that the state withheld evidence that appeared in Thursday's testimony from a crime scene technician. Baldwin's team says the case should be dismissed because of that. Baldwin is charged in the 2021 shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Western film set "Rust." Entertainment attorney Tre Lovell joined CBS News to discuss the trial.