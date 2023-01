Alec Baldwin charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in fatal "Rust" shooting Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021. The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is also being charged. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson join us to discuss the latest developments.