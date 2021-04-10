Live

Watch CBSN Live

Airplane catches fire on Fla. runway

An airplane with 101 passengers caught on fire Thursday shortly before taking off from a Fort Lauderdale airport. A fuel leak was noticed by a pilot who was taxiing behind the Dynamic Airways flight. David Begnaud reports with more.
