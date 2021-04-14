Live

Watch CBSN Live

Airbus testing bus-like seating in airplanes

Commercial jet maker Airbus is experimenting with a bench seating concept, which could make it possible for airlines to charge passengers based on their size. Kris Van Cleave reports not everyone is on board with the idea.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.