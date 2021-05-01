Adoptee pays it forward

Live

Tallia Hart was a malnourished infant left in a basket outside a Vietnamese orphanage 43 years ago. Hart would later be adopted by an American family -- and now she's doing the same for a little girl with a similar story. John Blackstone reports.
