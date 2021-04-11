Live

Watch CBSN Live

ADHD diagnoses skyrocket among U.S. children

ADHD diagnoses have increased by 43% in recent years, according to George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. NYU Child Study Center researcher Christina Di Bartolo discussed the surprising spike with CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.