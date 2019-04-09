News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Attorney General William Barr testifies before Congress — live updates
Trump adviser behind DHS overhaul looking to revive family separation policy
Parkland school shooter wrote of naming his future kids after guns
Trampoline parks accused of "trying to hide" deaths and injuries
Felicity Huffman's guilty plea a "very bad sign" for Lori Loughlin
Virginia tops Texas Tech 85-77, wins its first NCAA men's basketball title
Student dies after collapsing next to her boyfriend at frat event
Lawmakers demand info on DOJ's decision not to support Obamacare in court
New recommendations call for less frequent mammograms
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Actor Luke Mitchell on CBS drama "The Code"