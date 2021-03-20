Live

Watch CBSN Live

A teacher who faced Joseph McCarthy

96-year-old Ted Rosenbaum describes testifying at the McCarthy hearings. He was targeted because of his involvement in an organization that aided the poor. "It so angered me, I wanted to put [McCarthy] in his spot," Ted tells Lesley Stahl.
