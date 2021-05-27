Live

Watch CBSN Live

A Memorial Day worth remembering

"For too many Americans, Memorial Day has become just another day off," said Andy Rooney. How did he want the holiday celebrated? By putting an end to war. This segment was originally broadcast on May 29, 2005.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.