Live

Watch CBSN Live

A man on the moon?!

One of the greatest events Lou Tirado, a World War II veteran and a 90+ study participant, witnessed was the first time man set foot on the moon. "They used to say it was made out of cheese," Lou tells Lesley Stahl.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.