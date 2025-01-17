A look at the divisional round of the NFL playoffs The NFL divisional round kicks off on Saturday, as eight teams looking to advance to conference championship weekend. It starts in Kansas City, where the Chiefs take on the Houston Texans. That will be followed by a showdown between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. Sunday's final game features two MVP favorites, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens taking on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. CBS Sports NFL writer Shanna McCarriston breaks it down.