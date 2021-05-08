Live

Watch CBSN Live

A guide for first-time home buyers

The biggest purchase you will ever make is buying a home and before you jump into home ownership, you have to make sure you are prepared. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Jill Harding joins CBSN to discuss what to consider when purchasing a home.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.