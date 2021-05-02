Live

A baseball story to watch

Japan's most fearsome starting pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, is also its most prolific hitter -- and he may be headed to the Majors as early as next season. Jon Wertheim reports on Sunday, June 25 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
