9/4: Strassman, Holt, Kornbluh This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," President Biden delivered his message for the 2022 campaign last week, putting former President Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA extremists he leads squarely on the midterm stage. Plus, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol prepares its next move, and we'll ask Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin, a key Democrat on the panel, what to expect.