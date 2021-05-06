Live

9/24: Collins, Gardner, Schiff

This week on "Face the Nation," host John Dickerson interviews Senator Susan Collins, Senator Cory Gardner, and Congressman Adam Schiff to discuss the new health care bill and the latest on the Russian investigation.
