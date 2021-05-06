Live

CBSN

9/21/2017: CBSN Evening News

President Trump slapped new sanctions on North Korea Thursday; Special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation has cast a wide net for documents, and that could include former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's notebooks.
