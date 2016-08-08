CBS News App
8/7: Flake, Cotton, Salvanto
After a tumultuous week for Donald Trump's campaign, "Face the Nation" brings you the latest from the trail, with Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto and others.
