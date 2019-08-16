Earnhardt Jr. Plane Crash
Philly Officers Shot
Trump MAGA Rally
Israel Bars Congresswomen
Stock Market Drops
WATCH: Recession Warning
"Hollywood Ripper" Verdict
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Kamala Harris woos Iowans with message for the middle class
Employers scrutinized after ICE raids in Mississippi
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and family survive Tennessee plane crash
Israel bars 2 Democratic congresswomen from entry
North Korea fires more projectiles, South Korea says
5 wounded in Philadelphia shooting 1 day after violent standoff
Guilty verdict in "Hollywood Ripper" trial in Los Angeles
Funeral homes now live streaming memorial services
Varnish and rubber found in Arctic snow, according to study
Jeffrey Epstein
Epstein's purported ex-girlfriend spotted in New England
Corrections officers may have falsified reports they checked on Epstein
Epstein once worked at firm behind massive Ponzi scheme
Who will get Epstein's hundreds of millions of dollars?
William Barr slams prison after Epstein's apparent suicide
How Epstein's alleged victims can still seek justice
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
8/15/19: CBSN Evening News
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue