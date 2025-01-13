Watch CBS News

80-year-old Louisiana teacher overwhelmed by surprise at pep rally: "Prayers get answered"

Beloved high school chemistry teacher Frances Shaw retired from Northside High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, in 2012. But last year, because of a teacher shortage, the 80-year-old returned to work. To celebrate Shaw's impact as an educator, "CBS Mornings" and CBS News contributor David Begnaud staged a pep rally to give her a huge surprise from Canva, an online digital design platform. (Sponsored by Canva).
