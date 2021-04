7th grader's experiment tackles "Deflategate" A school science project could help prove Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's innocence in the "Deflategate" scandal. The evidence comes from an unlikely source: a 7th grader outside Boston. The 12-year-old says the NFL could have avoided controversy if it had just done an experiment, like he did. Anna Werner speaks to the student, Ben Goodell, no relation to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.