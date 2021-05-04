Live

Watch CBSN Live

7/30: Flake, Feinstein, Salvanto

This week on "Face the Nation," host John Dickerson interviews Senator Jeff Flake, Senator Dianne Feinstein, and CBS News Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto to discuss the White House staff shake-up and the failed health care bill.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.