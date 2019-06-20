News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Planned Parenthood closer to losing license in Missouri over state regulation
Joe Biden says "apologize for what" after segregationist remarks
Probe of Airman's murder uncovers deception, fraud, witchcraft
Former MLB star David Ortiz was not the intended target of shooting
Hope Hicks doesn't talk about White House during closed-door hearing
House confronts the "inheritance of slavery" in panel on reparations
ICE chief confirms immigration roundups targeting families
Suspect accused of killing Alaska teen appears in court
Dems descend on South Carolina for Clyburn's "World Famous Fish Fry"
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
6/19/19: CBSN Evening News