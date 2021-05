5/15/17: Red and Blue The White House is denying a Washington Post report that President Trump shared classified intelligence with Russia's foreign minister and ambassador to the U.S. during a meeting last week., In his new book, "The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis--and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance," Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse says young people in the U.S. are failing to launch.