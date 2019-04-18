News
Dems slam Barr over planned rollout of redacted Mueller report
Tornadoes reported in Texas and Oklahoma
North Korea says it test-fired a new tactical guided weapon
Armed woman "infatuated" with Columbine found dead
Ex-Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe not running in 2020
Dozens charged in major opioid takedown across U.S.
Scientists partially revived a pig's brain after the animal died
29 dead in tourist bus crash on Portugal's Madeira Island
Prince William to visit Christchurch victims
Notre Dame fire
Live updates: Dozens investigating cause of massive fire
Photos of the massive blaze
Wine lovers to raise $1M for Notre Dame rebuilding
How to donate to repair Notre Dame after devastating fire
What was saved — and lost — in Notre Dame fire
Despite fire, Notre Dame's altar and crucifix still standing
2 French billionaires donate $300 million to Notre Dame
Video shows people singing hymn to honor Notre Dame as it burned
4/17/19: Red and Blue