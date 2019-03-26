News
From "witch hunt" to 2020 slogan: Trump sees Mueller as election boost
Democrats demand Barr turn over full Mueller report by April 2
Michael Avenatti arrested on federal charges of wire fraud and extortion
First black woman to lead Virginia police dept. says she was forced out
Father of Sandy Hook victim dies in apparent suicide
Feds announce new turn in Boeing 737 Max investigation
Conspiracy and extremism reportedly thrive on Instagram
Apple unveils new streaming service, credit card and more
We found our personal data on the dark web. Is yours there, too?
Mueller Report
Democrats demand Barr turn over full Mueller report by April 2
Trump's attorney slams Congress' ongoing Russia probes
Klobuchar demands "entire" Mueller report be released
John Podesta: "I accept" Mueller report's conclusions
Russians not celebrating, but hopeful with Mueller probe over
Mueller probe did not find Trump campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia
Key findings from the attorney general's summary of the Mueller report
Here's who has been charged in Robert Mueller's probe
Watch CBSN Live
3/25/19: CBSN Evening News