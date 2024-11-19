2 women told Congress that Matt Gaetz paid them for sex, their attorney says A lawyer for two women says his clients told a House committee they were paid to have sex with President-elect Trump's pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, and to travel with him on multiple occasions. One also says she witnessed Gaetz having sex with a minor. After Trump chose Gaetz to serve as attorney general last week he resigned from Congress, pausing the release of a House Ethics report. CBS News political reporter Olivia Rinaldi has the latest.