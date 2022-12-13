New Zealand prime minister caught name-calling rival on hot mic

Jin, of K-Pop supergroup BTS, enlists for mandatory military service

Cross-country winter storm threatens millions with heavy snow and flooding

6 killed, including 2 officers "executed in cold blood," in Australian ambush

Sam Bankman-Fried charged with fraud and money laundering

12/13: CBS News Mornings FTX founder arrested in Bahamas; Finland attracts tourists for Christmas vacation.

