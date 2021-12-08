12/8: CBSN AM

Calls for removal of Boebert after anti-Muslim remarks

India's top military commander among 13 killed in helicopter crash

Better CEO apologizes for firing 900 workers via Zoom call

Job openings near record high, with 11 million vacancies

Black couple claims home value was underestimated due to race

Omicron can evade vaccines, but Pfizer says booster jabs do the trick

Delta variant drives new wave of COVID infections; Regulators open investigation into Trump's social media deal

