Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Coronavirus Updates
Biden Transition
Election 2020
QAnon Documentary
Norah O'Donnell Reports
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
House passes defense bill with veto-proof margin as Trump threatens veto
14 fired or suspended following probe into Fort Hood soldier's death
DOJ reviewing case of Black man who was fatally shot by deputy
Fauci tells Black leaders he is "perfectly comfortable" getting COVID vaccine
Mnuchin makes $916 billion offer to Pelosi for COVID relief bill
10,000 restaurants around the U.S. have closed since September
Will I have to wear a mask once I get the COVID vaccine?
Biden vows to distribute 100 million vaccine doses in first 100 days
Texas sues over election results in battleground states Biden won
Biden-Harris Transition
Biden vows to distribute 100 million vaccine doses within first 100 days
Full coverage: Biden-Harris Transition
Republicans refuse to acknowledge preparations for Biden's inauguration
Biden taps Lloyd Austin as defense secretary
Latinos to run 2 U.S. agencies that play key role in Hispanics' lives
Biden-Harris tap Clyburn to lead inaugural committee
Biden nominates Xavier Becerra as health secretary
Biden likely to see Cabinet confirmed swiftly
Ex-CIA head: Intelligence community will recover under Biden
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, December 8, 2020
90-year-old woman becomes first to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in U.K.; Legendary pilot Chuck Yeager, first to break sound barrier, dies at 97
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue