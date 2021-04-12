Live

Watch CBSN Live

12 missing after Marine choppers collide off Oahu

The search continues off the Hawaiian island of Oahu for 12 missing U.S. Marines. They were aboard two Marine helicopters that collided Thursday night during a training operation. John Blackstone reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.